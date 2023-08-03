Pro cyclists taking over North Bay-area streets this long weekend

A few hundred cyclists will be pedalling hard in North Bay and East Ferris this long weekend in the 2023 Ontario Cycling Provincial Championships.

It's expected 300 cyclists will be competing. The race is being organized by Performance Driven Events, which has been contracted by Ontario Cycling to oversee the races.

"This gives Ontario athletes an opportunity to train and compete locally that will go on to represent nationally and international competitions," said founder and president Greg Rawson.

This triple header cycling competition starts Friday with the time trial championships, the criterium race runs Saturday, finishing with the provincial road race Sunday.

The road race and time trial will be taking place in East Ferris with the "short and intense" criterium scheduled to be at Nipissing University and Canadore College.

"For the criterium, take a three-hour long road race and condense it into 60 minutes. That gives you the idea of the urgency, speed, and veracity of the cyclists," said Rawson.

Last year's provincial championship was also held in North Bay and East Ferris. Organizers cite the atmosphere created and the work the city and Tourism North Bay staff did to promote the event as a reason to bring it back for a consecutive year.

"I couldn't say that it would be possible without the support of Tourism North Bay, the City of North Bay and the college and university not to just check a box but do something special," said Rawson.

Tanya Bedard, Tourism North Bay executive director, said the city's goal is to bring big sporting competitions to the region.

A TRIPLE EVENT

"This provincial championship will welcome riders from all over the province," Bedard said.

"We're certainly encouraging any cycling enthusiasts to come and be spectators. Having a triple event means a longer stay in our community."

The athletes range in age from 15 to 60 and older.

College Drive just north of the North Bay Regional Health Centre to Cedar Heights Rd. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone interested in watching is encouraged to park along Cedar Heights Rd. which can be accessed via Highway 11.

For the criterium race, the Nipissing University Student Union Student Centre will be the main site for athlete registration, tourism information and first aid.

"We are a welcoming city for sport and group travel. We are super welcoming for sports tourism opportunities," said Bedard.

"Residents are welcoming and want these types of development to happen."

The student centre will also remain open to the public -- including the Bay Bistro -- from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.