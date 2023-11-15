Pro-Israel sign vandalized outside Moncton church: 'I’m not surprised'

Police in Moncton, N.B., are investigating the vandalism of a pro-Israel sign outside a church.

For the second time in three weeks, the “We Stand with Israel” sign in front of the Glad Tidings Pentecostal church on Mountain Road was spray-painted.

The church’s lead pastor told CTV News he discovered it had been spray-painted on Monday.

Pastor Paul Pattison said It was also defaced and knocked over in late October.

“We’re not surprised. It’s quite minor compared to what Israel itself is going through and Jewish people around the world,” said Pattison.

Pattison said the intention wasn’t to antagonize any group in any way, but rather a show of support after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“We’re going to keep it up,” he said.

However, the wording on the sign will be changed to “Pray for Israel,” Pattison said.

“We’re told in scripture to pray for peace in Jerusalem. Like I said, the intent is not to be antagonistic, but we certainly did want to make a statement that the initial atrocity, the initial attack, we certainly stand against that,” said Pattison.

Pattison doesn’t consider the vandalism to be a hate-crime against his church.

CTV News has reached out to the Codiac Regional RCMP for more details and is waiting to hear back.

