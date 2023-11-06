Pro-peace protesters gather at Moncton MP's office: 'We're crying for the innocent'

Dozens of pro-peace protesters gathered in Moncton, N.B., on Monday to call on the federal government to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The rally was organized by the Citizens for Peace group and NB for Justice & Peace in Palestine, and took place outside the office of Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe MP Ginette Petipas Taylor.

The rally was co-organized by Rev. Steve Berube of a local United Church who has been to Palestine before on a humanitarian mission.

He's calling for an end to the killing of men, women and children.

"There needs to be a ceasefire," said Berube. "We believe in peace."

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, the Palestinian death toll has surpassed more than 10,000. That number includes more than 4,100 children.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the conflict.

"What Hamas did was evil and horrible. We do not support that. We stand for peace for all people, and we believe that at this point in time there are those who are suffering on all sides," said Berube.

Co-organizer Mohamed Ali M'halla said the people who gathered did so peacefully to stand up against the war and violence.

He said an immediate ceasefire is needed so people can heal and the region can find peace.

"It's very hard and very difficult to see what's going on in Gaza and the Middle East. We're crying for the innocent who have been killed on both sides, and we're very worried for what will happen after. We're seeing Gaza being destroyed every day by bombs," said M'halla.

M'halla believes a message was sent, even though Petipas Taylor wasn't at her office on Monday.

He said close to a thousand signatures on a petition asking the Canadian government to support a ceasefire was intended to be given to the MP, or someone from her downtown office, on Monday.

"We have the Jews, we have Muslims, we have Christians, we have just regular citizens here. We have newcomers, immigrants, everyone here stands for peace," said M'halla. "We are not taking sides in this conflict. We just want peace.”

One of Petitpas Taylor's staff members inside the office told CTV News she was in Ottawa this week and there wouldn't be any comment on the rally.

No one from inside the St. George Street office came outside to meet with the protestors, or to accept the petition in person.

Berube was told no one was allowed inside for security reasons, but the petition could be dropped in the mail slot. That upset some at the rally, including Mohamed Mostafa.

"We are very disappointed that no one came out," said Mostafa. "We are feeling bad about this attitude that we had today."

Mostafa said the people who gathered are interested in human rights.

"There are humans being killed every minute. We need to have an immediate ceasefire to stop these people that are being killed. These people are being killed on a daily basis. They are not numbers. They are human. They have families," said Mostafa.

Israeli media reported on Monday troops are expected to enter Gaza City on Monday or Tuesday.

With files from The Associated Press.

