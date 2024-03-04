Pro snowcross races a go in Timmins despite mild weather

Mild temperatures and rain have created sloppy areas at the Timmins Snow Dump, where the Timmins Mechanical Solutions Pro Snowcross Racing event will take place this weekend.

“All kinds of people from within the town … like Debastos has brought out some machines, as well,” said Chad Tolonen, owner of Timmins Mechanical Solutions.

“Also Paul Woodward from the Bucket Shop has brought out machines. So I think with the help of the full town, we’re going to get it done.”

The event was supposed to happen in January, but was postponed until this weekend due to a lack of snow. Heavy equipment operators are working to build the track, including a 20-foot drop.

“We’ve got over 15 feet of snow in the snow dump," said Clint Chartrand, race organizer.

"The snow dump’s half full and crews out there getting ready today."

Chartrand said the races are family friendly with children competing in the morning and the professionals at 1 p.m.

And they're expecting at least 120 teams with registration closing Tuesday,

"One of the biggest turnouts … this year and hopefully the rest of the north will be out here with us," said Chartrand.

“Racing has been part of my childhood," said Tolonen.

"I grew up doing it and it’s a really, really big thing to me. I think it’s great for the town, as well."

The Timmins Economic Development Corporation said the event is an important driver for the local economy and gave organizers $75,000 from the municipal accommodation tax fund to help offset costs of putting it on.

