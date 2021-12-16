'Probable' case of Omicron COVID-19 variant connected to 3 Saskatoon schools

A probable Omicron COVID-19 case has links to three Saskatoon schools, according to the public school division.

Parents and caregivers of students attending Silverwood Heights School were advised of the probable case in a letter sent Tuesday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In the letter — which was widely circulated on social media — SHA medical health officer Dr. Simon Kapaj said Public Health will conduct contact tracing on all close contacts.

"We remind everyone entering schools to monitor daily for symptoms of COVID-19," Kapaj said in the letter.

According to a Saskatoon Public Schools spokesperson, the case has connections to two additional schools, Caswell School and Vincent Massey School.

However, contact tracing has confirmed there was no contact with students at any of the schools, according to the division.

All three schools are operating normally. Friday is the last day of classes before the holiday break.

Kapaj said the SHA strongly recommends that everyone who is eligible to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they are eligible to receive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were five confirmed Omicron cases in Saskatchewan.