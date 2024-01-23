Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job back

A Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back

However, a provincial arbitrator did rule that the proper forum to hear his case would be the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.

The officer was hired in late 2019 and was designated a probationary police officer in April 2020. The decision doesn’t say what happened, only that things were going well “until his night shift on Nov. 12-13, 2020.”

As a result of the November incident, police moved to dismiss him, but the police union fought back.

In March 2021, the Sudbury Police Association and the officer presented the police services board background medical information detailing the officer’s mental health.

“(The union) says that those facts disclose that the grievor suffers from a disability, specifically an alcohol abuse disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” the arbitrator’s decision said.

“The association contends that the requirement to accommodate the grievor under the (Human Rights Code) is, therefore, the issue in dispute ... The association submits that the code always prevails over other statutes.”

The dismissal was put on hold while the police board considered whether the case had become a human rights issue.

The board had a forensic psychiatrist examine the case and prepare report, eventually deciding to dismiss the officer at their meeting in May 2022.

A grievance was filed in June, claiming the dismissal violated the collective agreement.

“This termination was affected in reliance upon and as a result of (the officer’s) disabilities and was discriminatory and unreasonable,” the police union said.

BATTLE OVER JURISDICTION

The case went to arbitration, where the police board argued the arbitrator didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case because the officer was a probationary employee and wasn’t yet covered by the collective agreement.

According to the Police Services Act, a police board “may terminate a police officer’s employment at any time during his or her probationary period but, before doing so, shall give the police officer reasonable information with respect to the reasons for the termination and an opportunity to reply, orally or in writing, as the board may determine.”

In her decision, the arbitrator ruled that she had to decide whether the dispute should be determined by the collective agreement. To do that, she had to determine the nature of the dispute and the limits of the collective agreement.

“The facts surrounding the dispute between these parties is that the chief recommended that the grievor’s employment as a police officer be terminated during his probationary period,” the arbitrator said.

“The termination of probationary employees is not within the ambit of the collective agreement because it is excluded from collective bargaining.”

While the union argued the basis of the dispute was that the grievor was fired for having a disability, the arbitrator said that it’s not that simple.

“A claim that the termination of a probationary employee is unlawful does not bring it within the ambit of the collective agreement,” the decision said.

Further, the Police Services Act intentionally excluded certain items from being included in collective agreements covering police services in Ontario.

“Termination of probationary employees, accommodation and the termination of police officers who can no longer perform their duties due to disability, are all excluded from collective bargaining,” the decision said.

“The grievor’s recourse for the alleged violation of his right not to be subject to discrimination because of his disability is to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.”

Read the full decision here.