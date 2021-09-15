Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'

The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.

The bodies of 30-year-old Robert (R.J.) Sears and 28-year-old Michelle Robertson, were discovered Sunday evening, along with four children, identified as 11-year-old Madison, eight-year-old Robert, known as 'Ryder', four-year-old Jaxson, and three-year-old Colin, who the family called 'C-J.'

Relatives discovered their remains in a travel trailer on a piece of property in Millvale, N.S., about 50 kilometres southeast of Amherst where the family lived.

They'd gone to the camper for a weekend getaway to celebrate C-J's, birthday the week before.

Concerns were raised when Robertson failed to show up for work at a retirement home on Sunday.

Police were called shortly after relatives found the bodies, and officers finally left the scene on Wednesday.

"The investigation is still continuing. It's still being lead by the Cumberland County District RCMP. Our officers did, however, release the scene where the fire occurred, and our officers are no longer present," NS RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV News on Wednesday.

Along with police, the provincial medical examiner is also involved, having conducted autopsies on the victims.

The Fire Marshall is also working on the case, with spokesperson Krista Higdon telling CTV News via email, "the investigation is ongoing and it may take some time before it is finished."

Drone footage from the scene Tuesday appeared to show the newer model trailer intact, with no apparent exterior damage.

Experts say that's quite rare in the case of fire, which often sweeps quickly through a trailer and usually destroys it.

The case may also wind-up illustrating the importance of safety equipment in recreational vehicles.

"Carbon monoxide detector, a smoke detector, and a fire extinguishing system. So having those types of features in an RV, in a boat, in a trailer are vital," said Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Roy Hollett, adding any case involving multiple deaths and children is very hard on families and first responders.

One RV dealer told CTV News that detectors are standard equipment in new units, but there's no guarantees in used ones, and the market's full of both.

Police are expecting to update on the case on Thursday.