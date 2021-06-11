Probe into remains found near site of former Auschwitz camp Polish prosecutors are investigating an apparent mass burial site revealed this month near the area of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz. Misinformation on social media linked to higher spread of COVID-19 in new study A new study found social media use was linked to a higher spread of COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic, which researchers suggest could be due to widespread misinformation. Waterloo police officer charged with assault after off-duty incident A long-time member of the Waterloo regional police has been arrested and charged with assault relating to an off-duty incident. Woman facing assault charge after toddler poisoned A Regina woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say a toddler was poisoned with ethanol and an antihistamine.