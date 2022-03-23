Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says

Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.

It cost more than $200 million to build but crumbling concrete and plumbing problems were identified soon after the doors first opened just six years ago.

Maurice Sabourin, the president of the Winnipeg Police Association, which represents frontline officers and support staff, said the repair list has only gotten longer over time.

“The building is a piece of junk,” Sabourin said. “Some of the members came into work one day and there was a large chunk of concrete sitting on their desk.”

Sabourin also said there are problems with the plumbing, pipes have burst and anchors holding up the fire suppression system on the fifth floor are pulling out of the concrete.

“The city has installed chicken wire to prevent concrete from falling on people and on desks,” he said.

The Winnipeg police headquarters went tens of millions of dollars over budget and has been the subject of multiple lawsuits. Just last week a judge ruled Phil Sheegl, the city’s former chief administrative officer, accepted a $327,000 bribe from the contractor Caspian Construction.

In a separate lawsuit filed back in May 2018, the city alleged Caspian and an engineering consulting firm are to blame for defects with the building ranging from falling concrete to structural deficiencies and leaks. Neither defendant could be reached for comment Wednesday but both have previously denied responsibility in court filings.

The city said it can’t comment on specifics because the matter is still before the courts, but a spokesperson said the city continues to address deficiencies as they arise.

Markus Chambers, a Winnipeg city councillor who serves as chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, hasn’t been in the building recently but he did tour it back in 2019 while some repairs were being done.

He’s concerned someone could get hurt and said that’s why it’s important repairs get done in a timely manner.

“There are concerns where material is falling and could potentially injure somebody,” Chambers said. “So they need to be addressed for the safety of individuals and just for the mental health and well-being of the people that are working out of that building.”

The city said the building is safe to work in but if it were to become unsafe alternate working arrangements would be made.

Sabourin said it can be a challenging environment for members to do their jobs in.

He said the repairs are being done but some jobs are taking longer than others to complete.

When the city filed its lawsuit back in 2018, it estimated the defects would cost more than $10 million to fix.

None of the allegations in that lawsuit have been proven in court.