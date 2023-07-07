Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking

The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.

The Canadian Armed Forces will be retrieving the wreckage, but told CTV News Ottawa it's a delicate process.

"A joint team comprised of Royal Canadian Navy clearance divers, Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force members is working on a plan to recover the aircraft from the Ottawa River," a spokesperson said in an email.

It will be a challenging operation, with several complicating factors.

"The aircraft is currently under approximately 70 feet of water. River currents, poor visibility at the depth of the aircraft and the need to ensure the aircraft is removed safely, while avoiding any potential environmental impact, means its removal will be a complex undertaking that may take time," the spokesperson said.

The crash happened June 20 during an overnight training exercise near Garrison Petawawa, about 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa. Two crew members escaped the crash but were injured, while Capt. David Domagala of Woodstock, Ont. and Capt. Marc Larouche of Amos, Que. were killed. Their bodies were recovered after a daylong search.

A memorial service for Domagala was held Tuesday in his hometown of Woodstock. A memorial service for Larouche is being held Friday at Garrison Petawawa, which will include CH-147F Chinook and CH-146 Griffon helicopters performing a flypast. A funeral guard from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will also perform a rifle volley in Larouche's honour at Zion Cemetery in Pembroke, Ont.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson.