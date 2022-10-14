Police procession to bring fallen officers home heads to Barrie

A police procession to bring the bodies of two South Simcoe Police Service officers killed in the line of duty home was held Friday morning.

Dozens of police vehicles with lights flashing made their way from the Chief Coroner's office in Toronto north to Highway 400 and ended in Barrie.

Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, Barrie Police Services, and York Regional Police formed the escort as members of the public showed their support from overpasses along the highway.

RELATED

The South Simcoe Police Service said funeral arrangements were being finalized and would be released to the public in the coming days.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is scheduled for the 22-year-old suspect who died Tuesday night in the shooting that claimed the lives of the two officers in Innisfil, Ont.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and released more details, including the weapon the suspect used - an S-K-S semi-automatic rifle, which is available to buy in Canada with a valid possession license.

The SIU revealed that a third officer, who was not injured, was also in the home where the shooting occurred and engaged in gunfire with the suspect.

Acting Chief Van Dyke and many of our officers saluted the escort in honour of Constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell. Thank you to everyone who joined us for this tribute. #HeroesInlife pic.twitter.com/IaJRCtwY6D

Tributes and salutes for the procession on Highway 400 for Constable Morgan Russell and Constable Devon Northrup. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/7uvEaHPeTs