Procession for slain OPP officer to end in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a procession to escort Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala will take place on Friday December 30th, 2022.
According to OPP, the procession will depart from the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto at 9:00 a.m. and travel northbound on Highway 400 to Barrie.
On December 27th, 2022 the 28-year-old officer was murdered while responding to a call west of Hagersville.
Ontario provincial police confirm that members of the public will be invited to join first responders in showing their respects from several overpasses along the highway.
Following the procession, a police funeral will be held in Barrie on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, with OPP confirming that the details will be announced once they have been finalized.
