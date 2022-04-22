iHeartRadio

Production down Saturday at Windsor Assembly Plant

Windsor Assembly Plant on Walker Road. in Windsor, Ont. Oct. 9, 2021. (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)

Production at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been cancelled for Saturday.

A tweet from Unifor local 444 says all production employees should not be reporting to work.

All skilled trades and apprentices should still report to work as scheduled.

