Production down this week at Windsor Assembly Plant

Production is down at the Windsor Assembly Plant this week due to a parts shortage, Stellantis says.

Local Unifor 444 announced the shut down in a tweet Sunday night that production for the week of March 28 has been cancelled.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the shutdown is due to a parts shortage from an external supplier, unrelated to microchips.

Attention



Production for the week of March 28, 2022 has been cancelled.



Skilled trades , *FCAT and employees of department 9390 should all report to your regular shift.



All other employees should not report to work unless you are contacted and instructed to report. pic.twitter.com/lML9DHRkGW