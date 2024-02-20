Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa: TSN 1200

A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.

TSN 1200's John Rodenburg reports that Ottawa will be getting a team in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

"Can confirm the New York Riptide NLL team is moving to Ottawa for next season," he wrote on social media. "The team isn't drawing well and is losing its home at the Nassau County Coliseum. It's believed to be a 5 year deal with the Sens. A practice facility in the fieldhouse at the Sensplex is part of this."

Ottawa briefly had an NLL team. The Ottawa Rebel was part of the league from 2001 to 2003.

The NLL currently has 10 teams in the U.S. and five in Canada.

Lacrosse is one of Canada's national sports. An Act of Parliament in 1994 declared lacrosse to be Canada's national summer sport, with hockey the national winter sport of Canada.

A news conference will be held at the Canadian Tire Centre at 11 a.m. Wednesday, "where a major addition to the Ottawa-Gatineau community and sporting landscape will be announced," a news release said.

This is a developing story. More details to come Wednesday.