Professional squash players visit Timmins to share their stories and love of the game

Squash is making a comeback after COVID-19 lockdowns. And the Timmins Tennis and Squash Club also wants people to know the game demonstrates values of inclusivity and diversity.

The club invited two professional squash players to speak to local students. Mike McCue grew up in Sudbury and started playing at a young age. He went pro 11 years ago.

“It’s just a fantastic workout, it’s a sport you can come to a bit later in life," said McCue.

"You know a lot of people have a background in, say, hockey, soccer, things like that, all translates well to squash. It’s a great social sport. That’s probably the best element of club level squash.”

Maria Toorpakai moved to Canada in 2011. She grew up in Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan. She loved sports, but the only way she could get away with it was to dress like a boy. But when she became the No. 1 female squash player in her country, it made her a target and the Taliban wanted her dead. She said squash saved her.

“In 2007, I was confined to my bedroom and I not going to leave the house and for three years, three and half years that was my whole life for three years,” said Toorpakai.

“I was playing squash and sending emails all over the world until I got a reply from Canada and I came here.”

Both athletes live in Toronto: McCue attends university and Toorpakai is also an author, motivational speaker and runs her own foundation.

She spoke to some local students and also at Northern College.

“Whatever your background is, whatever your faith or beliefs are, it doesn’t matter you can be anybody and be on the team and you can play together and support each other," said Toorpakai.

“We’re listening to someone from a very different culture than what we’re used to and the experiences even that she had in that culture, not to mention the athleticism," said Audrey Penner, president of Northern College.

“That’s what makes this so exciting.

The Timmins Tennis and Squash Club has a goal to boost its membership after it declined during COVID lockdowns. It wants people to know it's an inclusive group.

“I haven’t met too many bad people in squash," said Clifford Laming, a member of the Timmins Tennis and Squash Club. "They’re always so welcoming, always so open-hearted, willing to help. The sad part about it is, it’s almost like a secret. You know, not everyone gets the opportunity to be included in the squash community because typically people get introduced to it in university.”

But Laming said not everyone attends university and by bringing Mike and Maria to Timmins, they're helping to smash that secret.

Laming said the club wants to bring people together for health, happiness and socialization through exercise and the vehicle just happens to be squash and tennis.

And, if that makes the world a better place at the same time, then that's something Toorpakai can rally around.