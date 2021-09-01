'Profoundly disrespectful': protesters outside HSC harassed patients, staff for wearing masks

Manitoba's Shared Health is condemning an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Sciences Centre as 'profoundly disrespectful' saying protesters aggressively harassed patients and staff for wearing masks.

The protest attracted hundreds of people along Sherbrook Street outside the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, with some carrying signs opposing vaccine passports. At one point during the demonstration, protesters walked out into traffic blocking vehicles from passing.

"Today’s demonstration, which slowed the public and staff’s ability to access HSC Winnipeg, was disappointing to witness and profoundly disrespectful to the dedicated health-care workers who have continuously put the health and well-being of Manitobans first," a Shared Health spokesperson told CTV News in a statement.

"We have heard from staff and patients who experienced difficulty accessing our facility or who were aggressively harassed for wearing masks."

The spokesperson said some patients opted to cancel their appointments rather than approach the protesters standing near the entrance.

They said while Shared Health respects the freedom of individuals to protest, people need to do it in a peaceful way that doesn't disrupt people's access to medical care.

Winnipeg police told CTV News they were aware of the event, but would not comment further.