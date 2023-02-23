Program at Innisfil library teaching new skills that help the most vulnerable

A program at the Innisfil IdeaLAB & Library is teaching new skills while giving back to the community's most vulnerable at the same time.

Since Sept. 2020, the library has led the Crafting for Humanity program. Every week participants learn skills such as crocheting and knitting. The items they make are then donated to various organizations that work with the most vulnerable.

"The program is geared towards teens, adults and seniors because everyone loves to give back, and especially in such a tight-knit community like Innisfil, there are always people looking for ways to help others," says Laura Jeffery, the library's children's librarian.

Since starting more than two years ago, over 50 scarves and many hats and mittens have been donated to people in the area needing warm winter wear. Often times many people with more experience in that week's craft activity help pass on their skills to people just learning.

"[Participants] make great connections as well," says Jeffery. "We even had one member where she was helping out someone who was just learning to crochet and actually sort of mentored this young teenager and her mom crochet, and it was building those connections in the community. It's wonderful."

The program started in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help people socialize and connect with people in need.

Many of the items they've donated have gone to organizations and initiatives, including the town's Hope Tree, Mathew's House Hospice and Shine Through the Rain.

The program is typically offered on Wednesday evenings and Thursday afternoons and runs year-round.