Santa Claus might not be making an early stop in Moose Jaw this year, but a few local elves aim to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of seniors.

The Christmas Spirit for Seniors program is making deliveries Monday after collecting gifts from community members over the past few weeks at Sahara Spa.

In total, 253 gifts will be handed out to seniors in personal care homes, who otherwise may not have recieved a Christmas present this year.

“I’ve never been a Grinch, but I guess I can picture myself as the Grinch where his heart grows three times every time we come here on sort and delivery day and we see this [large pile of gifts], it’s just incredible and it’s overwhelming,” Organizer Ashley Armstrong said.

The program started five years ago with just eight gifts and has grown to include hundreds of presents heading to senior citizens in the community.

The effort doesn’t go unnoticed by workers at the care homes.

"Residents of course can’t go out anywhere this year, so this way on Thursday, we’ll be able to have a small little gatherings with those residents to open gifts and make it as much of a Christmas as we can," said Manon Desruisseaux, facility manager at Chez Nous in Moose Jaw.

Armstrong started the program in memory of her brother, who loved helping out the senior community in Moose Jaw. She said she’s touched with how the community has supported the program.

"Moose Jaw has always been known for its generosity and this shows it once again," Armstrong said.

The plan to hand out gifts took on even more significance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on visitations at care homes.

Armstrong said after receiving the "okay" from the care homes, the public really stepped up to make it a special Christmas.

"People really love being able to give a senior a gift and make their day at Christmas," she said.

"This year of all years is so special," Desruisseaux added. "We’re so grateful to be a part of the Christmas Spirit for Seniors."

The program also expanded to animals this year with "Christmas Spirit for Critters", which is raising funds for the Moose Jaw Humane Society.