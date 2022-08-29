Program helps Sault businesses reach their digital customers

Online retail in Sault Ste. Marie is about to get a significant boost.

A new program aimed at transforming businesses to be better equipped for the digital world is now accepting applications.

Tamar Tucker has operated Tamar's Trends Flower Shop downtown for five years now. She's noticed that, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of business has changed.

“Online shopping has become something that people, not only they want but they need it,” Tucker said.

“They want to see what they can purchase and they want to make it as easy as possible. Now that we’re kind of coming out of the COVID restrictions, it’s convenience."

"People are busy. If they can do it online then they’ll do it online,” she added.

Because of the change in customer demand, Tucker said she also needs to change. That's where the Digital Main Street program comes in. The government-funded initiative is run through the downtown association and millworks.

“The program runs for the next two years," said Salvatore Marchese of the Downtown Association.

"There’s a $2,500 grant for businesses of 10 or under, and 20 if you’re a restaurant. And that has a $2,500 grant that runs at the moment until October, and we want to get as many businesses on board with that as possible.”

Tucker said it's something they can use now and in the future.

"Heaven forbid we go through another shutdown of any kind, then we’ll be able to have these all in place so that people can still shop as seamlessly as possible,” she said.

A digital service squad member will meet with any interested businesses to find what they need most.

There are a range of things the funds can be used on, from advertising to the purchase of equipment, and there are experts available to help with the learning curve on new technology.

The downtown association is currently working with 20-30 businesses on the digital initiative. They are stressing that the program requires no monetary investment from business owners, only a few hours of their time.