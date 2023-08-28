Progress flag art installed at KCI in Kitchener

A Kitchener high school will look at lot more colourful when students return to class next week.

A progress flag has been installed outside Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School along King Street West.

T he project was spearheaded by graduating student Regan McCorkindale.

"KCI is a really inclusive community and we want to show that every staff, student, visitor, even just people that are walking around on King Street,” McCorkindale said.

“They all know that this is a place that they belong and KCI is a safe place and a good community for them to be welcome in."

She was there every step of the way, working with both the school board and city from the application through to the installation process.

McCorkindale said the flag is about acceptance.