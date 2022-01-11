Progress made bringing abandoned well to surface at scene of Wheatley gas leak

Officials investigating the ongoing gas leak in Wheatley are working on bringing an abandoned well, which has been identified as an “Area of Potential Environmental Concern” (APEC) to the surface, the municipality said in an update Tuesday.

Progress has been made after the casting sub for the well, identified as APEC 2 was exposed on Monday. Work continued Tuesday to bring the well casing, located in a municipal parking lot, to the surface.

Municipal officials say bringing the abandoned well to the surface will allow for the team to monitor the well which will assist with identifying future activities and mitigation options.

Once that is finished, officials plan to carry out pressurized water tests to determine if there is an underground connection between APEC 2 and APEC 1.

APEC 1 is a well that was located at the scene of a major explosion in downtown Wheatley in August. APEC 2 is about 50 metres from the scene.

Officials say no gas release has taken place since Nov. 21 and given the interval between events, they are expecting a release soon. The test separator and venting system are in place connected to APEC 1 which improves the overall safety of the site.

Homeowner access will resume when it safe to do so.