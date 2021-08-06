Progress made following review into deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Maples care home, province says

Nine of 17 recommendations have been implemented following a provincially-commissioned review of the COVID-19 outbreak that left 56 residents dead at Maples Personal Care Home, according to an update given by the Manitoba government.

A total of 13 working groups have been formed to address the improvements called for by external reviewer Dr. Lynn Stevenson. Stevenson identified gaps in pandemic planning and staffing issues in a 74-page report.

The province said all short-term recommendations have been completed, while work on medium and long-term recommendations is ongoing.

According to a progress report posted on the government’s website, the recommendations have led to the creation of a provincial long-term care pandemic plan. The plan includes emergency continuity management to help care homes maintain operations during a pandemic. The province said that work was led by Manitoba Health and Shared Health, stemming from recommendations one through seven in Stevenson’s final report.

“We have made significant progress towards ensuring an outbreak like this doesn’t happen again,” said Heather Stefanson, Manitoba’s health minister, in a news release issued by the government on Friday.

A provincial COVID-19 resources webpage and psychological health and wellness resources for staff are among the other changes made, led by Shared Health, based on recommendations 10 and 17 in the final report.

According to the progress report, all of the recommendations directed specifically at Maples care home have been completed. They include revised pandemic and outbreak planning, mobilizing and deploying additional onsite resources at the beginning of an outbreak and ensuring a doctor makes daily rounds when an outbreak has been declared. Action on improving housekeeping and communication with families has also been achieved by the care home, according to the report.

The province conducted an unannounced visit of the care home on Mar. 17. In a report on the visit released May 7, the province said the Protection for Persons in Care Office has started an investigation due to the numbers of deaths that occurred during the outbreak.

At the time of the Mar. 17 visit, 122 people were residing in the care home and 78 beds were empty.

The report said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has been working closely with Revera, the company which owns and operates the care home, to contain the spread of COVID-19, maintain adequate staffing levels and ensure the needs of residents are being met.

Work was also underway at the time on a recovery plan to admit residents to the empty beds.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province and Revera for further comment on the status of the care home.