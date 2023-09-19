Progress Pride sign stolen from Canada Summit Centre in Huntsville
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are investigating after someone stole a Progress Pride sign in Huntsville earlier this month.
The sign was stolen from the Canada Summit Centre on Park Drive around 11:20 p.m. on September 2.
Police say they obtained surveillance video of the area that shows a vehicle pulling up and a person getting out and removing the sign.
Investigators are "actively looking for information that may lead to the identification of the suspect(s) involved in this theft," OPP stated.
They encourage anyone with information to contact the authorities.
