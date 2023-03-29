Progressive Conservative Party of Sask. alleges takeover attempt by political rival

The Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan made allegations of a takeover attempt by a political rival on Wednesday. The PC party claims the new Saskatchewan United Party had been interested in a merger but the attempt failed.

They say an unauthorized attempt took place to rebrand their party and have released documents that they believe prove their claim.

“These emails show a clear attempt of certain individuals within the party trying to take over the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan and rebrand it as the Conservative Party,” said Rose Buscholl, interim leader for the PC party of Saskatchewan.

The alleged plan would have seen PC supporters join forces with what is now known as the Saskatchewan United Party. It would have been called the Conservative Party of Saskatchewan.

The PCs believe their $2 million trust fund make them an attractive takeover target.

“It takes money to get political parties started and I think our trust fund is a magnet as is our name,” said former PC MLA Rick Swenson.

Among documents made public is one titled "Conservative Party Board Action Recommendations." It called for a Saskatoon event to launch the Conservative Party of Saskatchewan.

It says, “At this point we would introduce Nadine Wilson as Interim Leader and give her the support needed to bring in two more MLAs to form caucus.”

“And they would be in business,” said Swenson.

The merger never took place and the new organization adopted the Saskatchewan United name.

In a written statement, the Saskatchewan United Party did not respond to the specific allegations of a merger attempt but did say they will work to bring about serious government reforms that are needed.