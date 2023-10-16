Prohibited B.C. driver accused of speeding in northern Ont.

Provincial police in Chapleau, Ont., have charged a 55-year-old man from British Columbia following a traffic stop on the morning of Oct. 12.

“Shortly before 11 a.m., members of the Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were conducting general patrol on Highway 101 near Chapleau, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed,” said OPP in a news release.

“A traffic stop was conducted.”

Police said their investigation revealed the driver was required to have an ignition interlock device in their vehicle and there was not one installed during the stop.

As a result, the 55-year-old driver from Invermere, B.C., was charged with speeding and operation while prohibited.

The vehicle was also impounded for 45 days.

The accused was related from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau on Nov. 14.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.