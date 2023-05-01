Prohibited driver arrested after hitting child: West Shore RCMP

A four-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her bike Thursday—driven by a man who was prohibited from doing so, West Shore RCMP said.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., police were called to the scene of the collision near the 100-block of Bellamy Link in Langford.

When officers arrived, BC Emergency Health Services and the Langford Fire Department were already there tending to the child. She sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The child was riding her bike on Bellamy Link and veered from the curb onto the road, then was struck by a grey 2002 Mazda Tribute, police said.

Mounties found out the 37-year-old driver was prohibited from driving under the Motor Vehicle Act due to prior infractions, including impaired driving and driving without a license.

Officers suspected the man was impaired at the scene and breath-tested him. Police said the driver did have alcohol in his system, but not above the legal limit.

The man was arrested for prohibited driving and released with conditions to not be found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

He is set to appear in court in June.