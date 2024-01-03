Prohibited driver steals vehicle moments after leaving courthouse, crashes into tree

A Sarnia woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle after attending court and proceeded to crash into a tree while fleeing from police.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, on Jan. 2 a 28-year-old woman was attending court on an unrelated matter.

As she was leaving, she noticed an unattended laptop and keys to a vehicle. After stealing those items, police said she located the vehicle in the courthouse parking lot and drove away in it.

Officers of the Street Crime Unit responded to the vehicle theft, and located it outside of an apartment complex in the 900-block of Colborne Road.

The suspect was still inside the vehicle when officers attempted to place her under arrest. However, after they opened the driver’s door and identified themselves as police, the suspect put the vehicle into drive and “fled with no regard for safety.”

“Officers were forced to let go of [the suspect] to prevent being dragged by the vehicle,” Sarnia police said.

The vehicle then fled north from the apartments and struck a parked car before it lost control and struck a tree. After crashing the stolen vehicle, police said she suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly located and arrested.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old woman of Sarnia has been charged with the following offences for her alleged involvement and held for bail: