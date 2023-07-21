Prohibited weapons, drugs seized during Norfolk County search warrant
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two individuals are facing a slew of charges after prohibited weapons and drugs were seized during a search warrant.
According to OPP, officers completed the search warrant Thursday afternoon on Adams Street in Norfolk County.
As a result, officers took two individuals into custody and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, Canadian currency, ammunition, prohibited weapons, replica firearms and drug paraphernalia, OPP said.
A photograph from OPP of the seized items appears to show a baseball bat with nails sticking out of it, two handguns and a switchblade.
A 35-year-old Norfolk County resident has been charged with the following:
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (two counts)
- Failure to comply with Release Order - other than to attend court (six counts)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 - in Canada
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (four counts)
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)
Another 35-year-old from Norfolk County has been charged with the following:
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (four counts)
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 - in Canada
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)