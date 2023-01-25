Project at Western University puts students’ mental wellbeing at the forefront

The Western Wellness Hub, formerly known as Recovery College, launched on Tuesday. It is a project done in tandem with Ontario Shores across seven different campuses in Canada.

“It's a peer support program that aims at building connections, friendships [and] thoughtful discussions with students. In addition to learning about different topics that matter to these students,” said Huda Ghadban, Wellness Hub education coordinator.

Twelve courses are semi-structured based on discussions and conversations with students according to Ghadban.

“Mainly it's about the discussions, the voices of students, and ensuring that these students find a place to talk, discuss what matters to them and what makes them feel valued,” said Ghadban.

Peer facilitators are a big part that can share lived experiences to new students navigating university.

“I felt that being a part of a program like this allowed me to sort of give back to the community in a way that I would hope someone would give back to me when I was…in my first or second year of university,” explained Money Tiwana.

Tiwana is of the 12 diverse students selected as a peer facilitator to give different views and experiences.

One of the big misconceptions about mental wellness in post-secondary is that it is not just about grades and books and studying.

“These courses really give students the opportunity to take care of themselves in a way that maybe they don't know how to. Coming from high school, a lot of students don't really know how to live on their own, how to cook, how to be financially independent,” explained Kathryn Beri, another peer facilitator.

The goal according the Ghadban is establishing a place in which students feel connected and can start to undo some of the isolation many felt during the pandemic.

“We heard this concern from so many students. So we really want to do something to build connection, meaningful connections, and to start a place in which students can feel belong, that they belong," said Ghadban.

The first two topics are navigating change and how-to university 101, which will discuss a multitude of issues about enhancing students’ wellbeing while at Western.