Project Lifesaver launches in Temiskaming and Kirkland Lake

Following in the footsteps of North Bay and area, provincial police along with the Victim Services Of Temiskaming and District have launched Project Lifesaver.

“Project Lifesaver is a very unique program that targets individuals who are prone to life-threatening behaviours of wandering,” said Victim Services Of Temiskaming and District Executive Director Monique Chartrand.

Registered clients wear a wristband that emits a tracking signal. The wristband frequency-based signal occurs every second, 24 hours a day. When caregivers notify police their loved one is missing, OPP officers trained in Project Lifesaver will respond to the area where the lost person was last seen and searches the area with a mobile location tracking system.

“We hope to assist some of those vulnerable clients who are living with dementia, autism, down syndrome or an acquired brain injury,” explained Chartrand.

The signal can be tracked on the ground or in the air from a helicopter. The team can find and identify the person using portable directional antennae to locate the signal.

“The signal can be tracked on the ground approximately 2.5 km or in the air from a helicopter approximately 8-10 km,” said OPP Const. Jennifer Smith. “Project Lifesaver is just another great tool in the toolbox to assist us.”

Search times when using project lifesaver have been reduced from days to hours to minutes.

“Time is of the essence. Every minute lost increases the risk of a tragic outcome. Most people who wander are found within a few kilometres from home,” said Smith.

The Temiskaming and Kirkland Lake OPP will remain in charge of any search, and will still conduct investigations as usual by using all resources available such as the Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, OPP Aviation Services-Helicopter Section and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System