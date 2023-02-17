'Project Oasis': Sarnia police announce $3.2 million drug bust on Friday

During a press conference held on Friday, police in Sarnia, Ont. announced details of “Project Oasis,” a $3.2 million drug seizure that has resulted in multiple charges against two London, Ont. men.

The drug seizure was a joint forces operation between the Sarnia Police Service’s Vice Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau).

"Project Oasis started in December of 2022 and came to a conclusion on January 25th 2023,” said Det. Sgt. Mike Howell of the Sarnia Police Services Vice Unit in a press conference on Friday.

Police said that while the investigation was launched in Sarnia, the seizures actually took place at residences in London -- one on Mornington Avenue and one on Cheapside Street.

"As far as what we previously seized in the City of Sarnia, our highest would have been close to a kilogram of a schedule I substance — so, fentanyl, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine — but now you’re seeing 20 kilograms that ultimately was seized,” said Howell.

He added, "We seized over 15 kilograms of fentanyl, over 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, over 1.4 kilograms of MDMA and a number of thousands of prescription medications."

As a result of the investigation Taymor Pasha, 23, of London, and Justin Taillefer, 28, of London, are jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of percocet for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of morphine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of alprazolam for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of lorazepam for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of clonazepam for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of methylphemdate for the purpose of trafficking

Unlicenced person possess a prohibited/restricted weapon

Possess a prohibited/restricted weapon/device no authority

Use/Handle/Store firearm carelessly

Use/Handle/Store firearm carelessly

Unlicenced person possess unregistered firearm

Unlicenced person possess prohibited ammunition

Possess firearm with altered serial number

Pasha meanwhile is further charged alone with fail to comply with undertaking.

During the investigation, police seized the following items:

Fentanyl - 15.030 kg

Cocaine - 3.425 kg

MDMA - 1.438 kg

Oxycodone - 610 pills

Codeine - 544 pills

MDMA - 51 pills

Hydromorphone - 373 pills

Oxycodone - 290 pills

Morphine - 83 pills

Percocet - 280 pills

Lorazepam - 175 pills

Alprazolam - 123 pills

Clonazepam - 320 pills

Methylphenidate - 650 pills

Ruger 5.7 handgun

BB replica handgun

Two X 30 round extended magazines

Various ammunition - some prohibited (high velocity ammunition)

Approximately $3,000 in cash

Five cellular telephones

The estimated value of the seized items has a street value of $3,190,305, according to police.

— With files from CTV News London’s Gerry Dewan