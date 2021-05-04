Project Tiny Hope affordable housing project underway in St. Thomas

Community partners in St. Thomas have launched the Project Tiny Hope affordable housing project.

It'll be located at t 21 Kains Street and it's a partnership between the YWCA St.Thomas-Elgin, Sanctuary Homes and Doug Tarry Homes.

The project will include 20 tiny homes and a multi-story apartment building with green space and community gardens.

“Our goal is to provide housing that is affordable while enhancing the community”, says Marla Champion, Executive Director of YWCA.

A $200,000 donation was provided by Sanctuary Homes to purchase the lot, a $1.5 million capital campaign has now begun.

The site requires an extensive environmental clean-up and Doug Tarry Limited has donated $280,000 to cover the cost.

“On behalf of the entire team at Doug Tarry Limited, I would like to challenge area businesses and philanthropists to support the Capital Campaign. Together, we can build something magical! Soon, we will also be challenging other builders to join us in next year’s race to build the tiny homes,” says Tarry.