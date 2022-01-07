Project vision and design principles established for new Windsor-Essex mega hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital has established a project vision and set of design principles for the new Windsor-Essex acute care hospital with input from staff and residents.

Hospital officials say these will help guide decision-making throughout the project.

Members of the public were invited to participate in a survey and share their top priorities for the new hospital design in November. The survey ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 10 and garnered 978 submissions.

The results were analyzed for themes and used to shape the following Project Vision and Design Principles.

Project Vision

Create a state-of-the-art treatment and healing environment for all of those that we care for; a supportive workplace with the latest technologies to all of our staff to provide the most efficient and highest quality care, in a new hospital that supports wellbeing and has the capacity to provide timely, patient and family-centre care for generations to come.

Design Principles

Outstanding Patient, Family, and Visitor Experience

High Quality & Safe

Operationally Efficient

Flexible & Adaptive

Technology-enabled service delivery

Healthy, Safe & Inclusive Workplace

Integrated Education, learning & Research

Sustainable

Hospital officials say going forward there will be many more opportunities for hospital users and community members to learn more about the project and have their say in the new hospital plans.

In the coming weeks, they expects to introduce the community to members of the Project Management Team, share information about the project and planning process, and launch a series of program and service-specific virtual town halls.