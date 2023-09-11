iHeartRadio

Prolific Calgary offender, wanted on 26 warrants, arrested


Calgary police say they've caught a woman wanted in connection with a multiple break-and-enters in several communities.

An alert was issued about Erika Provost on Sept. 6.

She was wanted in connection with a number of incidents that occurred in Rocky Ridge, The Hamptons, Tuscany, Nolan Hill and Redstone as well as related offences.

Officials say she was arrested without incident on Sept. 9.

