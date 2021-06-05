'Prolific' Esquimalt thief arrested by Saanich police

Saanich police say they arrested a man who is well known to officers for allegedly stealing from unlocked vehicles.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, and a search of his home uncovered a range of reportedly stolen items from Saanich, Esquimalt and the West Shore, according to police.

The 42-year-old man has a "lengthy history of targeting unlocked vehicles" in Saanich, according to police, and was known to swipe objects from up to 80 to 100 vehicles in a single night.

"We understand that this suspect targeted specific areas of Saanich due to his previous years of knowledge that these areas were known to have a combination of more unlocked vehicles and items of value left inside overnight than other (communities) in our area," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Friday.

"While officers with our street crime unit continue to investigate the property-related offences committed in our community, our crime prevention efforts are also increasing to help remind residents of the role that they play in locking out auto crime," he said.