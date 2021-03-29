'Prolific' offender arrested after break-in caught on camera in Victoria

Victoria police say a man with a "prolific property crime history" was arrested after a break-in was recorded at a local business earlier this month.

The break-in occurred on March 11 at a business in the 700-block of Fort Street. A security camera in the business recorded someone breaking through the building's front door and stealing a cashbox around 2:45 a.m.

Police located the cashbox a short distance away and later released the surveillance footage on March 17 in an effort to identify the man.

Since then, VicPD says it has received tips on the identity of the man from the West Shore RCMP detachment and a community member.

Police then located and arrested the man in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue on Friday.

Once he was in custody, police determined that he was allegedly connected to another break-in investigation.

He is now facing recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, and breaching court-ordered conditions – including a ban on possessing break-in tools.