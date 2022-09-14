'Prolific offender' who fled from Surrey traffic stop facing numerous charges: police

A man described as a "prolific offender" who allegedly fled from police in Surrey during a traffic stop is facing a slew of new charges, according to Mounties.

On Sept. 3 around 9 p.m., the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team were patrolling near 64 Avenue and 121 Street when they tried to pull someone over.

"The vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to deploy a spike belt to quickly stop the vehicle," authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

The suspect, since identified as Justin Mercieca, was tracked down with the help of a police dog.

"A search of the male and vehicle revealed two replica handguns and bear spray. Police also discovered modifications to the vehicle that appeared to mimic police vehicle emergency lights," the statement continued.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mercieca remains in custody. The charges he is facing include: flight from police, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possessing a fake ID and driving while prohibited.

The detachment is touting the case as an example of how "proactive patrols" by the gang squads are successful at "targeting dangerous offenders and those involved in criminal activity like Justin Mercieca, who put the safety of other’s at risk in our community."