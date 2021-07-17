'Prolific vehicle thief' arrested after police spot stolen van in Victoria

Victoria police say a "prolific vehicle thief" was arrested Friday morning after officers spotted a van that had been reported stolen earlier in the week.

Police say that two VicPD officers were working with municipal bylaw officers in the Harris Green area when they saw a Volkswagen Westfalia van that resembled a vehicle that was reported stolen just one day earlier.

The officers took a closer look at the vehicle and noticed that one of the windows had been broken, according to police.

The two officers then performed a "security check" and found that a man was inside of the van. Police ordered the man to exit the vehicle then arrested him.

Police were then able to identify the man, who they say was violating court-ordered conditions that barred him from being inside of a car without the vehicle's registered owner present.

The condition comes after the man was convicted of previous car thefts, according VicPD.

Police say the vehicle, originally from Alberta, was slightly altered "in an attempt to disguise it." The van's licence plates had also been replaced with B.C. licence plates that were reported stolen.

The van is now undergoing forensic processing. Once that is complete, it will be returned to its rightful owner, according to VicPD.

Police say the suspect is facing recommended charges of possession of stolen property and violating court-ordered conditions.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.