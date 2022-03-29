Prom Glitz offers students free gowns for special events this season

An organization in Barrie wants to help make graduations and proms special for students this year after the pandemic paused celebrations for the significant milestones over the past two years.

Prom Glitz 2022 starts Thursday at the Kozlov Centre in Barrie, offering high school graduates a selection of new and gently used gowns.

Each student can bring a guest to help them select the perfect dress, and every gown is free. Cash donations are appreciated but not required.

Prom Glitz is a not-for-profit organization operated by volunteers that started in 2005.

It collects hundreds of dresses, shoes and accessories for students needing a little extra support to attend their prom.

The organization is currently looking for volunteers to help students during prom season.

To find out more or donate, visit Prom Glitz online.