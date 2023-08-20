Prom Paddle to help children play sports in Timmins

A Timmins area primary school teacher has been organizing annual group paddles to raise money for local charities for many year – this year’s event however added a unique twist.

Organizer Stephanie Salvati called Sunday’s event a ‘Prom Paddle.’ She invited people to come in their spiffiest attire in order to support this year’s chosen charity, Sports for Kids Timmins.

She said prom attire might not be some people’s first choice for an afternoon of paddling along the Mattagami River – but when it comes to raising money for a local charity that helps kids participate in sports she said she was certain people would rise to the challenge in their ‘Sunday best.’

“I always like to end summer with a paddling theme event,” said Salvati.

“I thought what better way than to do Prom Paddle, get everybody out in their dresses, their suits and raise money for a good cause.”

She told CTV news she has a love for fitness and the outdoors, so Sports for Kids Timmins was a great fit – the organization helps families on a tight budget with children ages 4-18 access sports programs in the area.

“It’s just great to raise some money for local charities… and paddle with our prom dresses,” said Salvati.

She said participants think often think back to their own formative years and what financial help with sporting program fees and equipment would have meant for them and their family. Children in low income households will see those benefits with the money the event raises.

“I’m an elementary school teacher, I’m also a dance teacher and I believe that it’s important for all our youth to have the opportunity to take part in sports,” said Salvati.

Amy McKillip was one of the paddlers participating Sunday and she told CTV News that the Timmins community is based in the outdoors.

“Sports for Kids does focus on some outdoor activities and that’s where I really like it, it’s really worth the cause,” she said.

In 2020, the organization helped more than 100 children participate in more than 140 activities, thanks to over $35,000 in fundraising.

The Prom Paddle already surpassed its $1,000 fundraising goal with more than $1,600 contributed online through CanadaHelps.org and a surprise $200 cash donation from the Warrior – Hard Rock motorcycle group at the event.

Donations will be accepted online until Aug. 23.

For more information on the event, visit their social media page.