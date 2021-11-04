'Prominent and violent' Brothers Keepers gang: Investigation nets multiple criminal charges

Police in British Columbia say they have arrested several people associated with what they call a “prominent and violent” gang following a three-year-long probe into the group known as the “Brothers Keepers.”

In a news conference held in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) detailed the results of its investigation, including its intelligence-gathering strategy into an organized crime group the unit says is tied to an uptick in opioid trafficking both in the Lower Mainland and across British Columbia.

“CFSEU-BC has noticed several trends within the “Brothers Keepers” group, including how they aggressively sought to expand into new markets throughout British Columbia, utilizing reduced drug prices, product branding such as purple fentanyl, and increased street level drug potency,” said Sgt. Duncan Pound.

Like other organized crime groups, police say the gang recruited young offenders in an effort to avoid criminal charges against older and more established members.

Pound confirmed criminal charges have been laid against the following individuals.

Amandeep Singh Kang, a 29-year-old Vancouver man, has been charged with:

being one of a group of individuals constituting a criminal organization that knowingly instructed, directly or indirectly any person to commit trafficking in a controlled substance;

trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization;

conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance;

trafficking a controlled substance; and

three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police confirm Kang has been arrested and remains in custody.

Andrew Miguel Best, a 21-year-old Vancouver Island man, has been charged with:

traffic a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization;

conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance;

trafficking a controlled substance; and

possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

So far police have not been able to locate Best and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Dylan Robert Ferris, a 22-year-old male from Surrey, is charged with;

possessing a restricted firearm without an authorization or licence;

two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization;

conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance; and

trafficking a controlled substance.

Ferris has been arrested and remains in custody according to police.

Jannat Bibi Nadeem, a 21-year-old Surrey woman, is charged with:

being one of a group of individuals constituting a criminal organization that knowingly instructed, directly or indirectly any person to commit trafficking in a controlled substance;

trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization;

conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance;

trafficking a controlled substance; and

possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Thursday afternoon, a few hours after the CFSEU-BC news confrerence, a spokesperson for the unit confirmed that Nadeem had been arrested and released from custody. There is no longer an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Moshmem Khanun Khan, a 45-year-old woman from Surrey, has been charged with:

trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization;

conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance;

trafficking a controlled substance; and

possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say Khan was arrested and released from custody.

Lastly Tanisha Bhatti, a 25-year-old Vancouver woman, is charged with conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance. Police confirm Bhatti was arrested and remains in custody.

Along with the arrests, police confirmed say they have seized more than 11 kilograms of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Additionally, they say they seized a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, laboratory equipment and precursor chemicals utilized in the production and processing of synthetic drugs, and more than over $50,000 in cash.

Police told CTV News the fentanyl seized was coloured purple, which they say is essentially a trademark for the group.

“It's a significant amount. And I think, you know, we can never like as far as I'm concerned as far as the people working in CFSEU-BC are concerned, every dose of fentanyl as a potential life that we could lose,” said Pound, “So taking a larger seizure officer like 7.5 kilograms is significant. No question, taking production capacity, out of play in our communities. Definitely very significant.”

In a matching news release, the CFSEU-BC said it and other police agencies used the Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority (PTEP) to identify which people associated with gang to target. It also used analytical tools such as Social Network Analysis to quote “unveil intelligence and information” about the Brothers Keepers gang.

“The program provides police agencies from across British Columbia, the opportunity to share organized crime and gang intelligence and to collaborate on enforcement strategies, opportunities and priorities,” Pound said.

“The PTEP program has been in place for several years and is a critical pillar in the organized crime enforcement efforts here in British Columbia.”