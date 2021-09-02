Proof of COVID-19 vaccination status required to get into these Manitoba businesses and services starting Friday

New public health orders introducing vaccine requirements for a number of events and activities in Manitoba will go into effect this Friday, as the province adds gathering limits outdoors.

On Thursday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, introduced the new set of health orders that will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

"These orders are being put in place to reduce the need for further more stringent public health restrictions and lockdowns in the coming weeks as this fourth wave gains strength across the nation," Roussin said.

VACCINES TO BE REQUIRED FOR CERTAIN ACTIVITIES

Beginning on Sept. 3, Manitobans needs to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts;

indoor theatre, dance and symphony events;

restaurants (indoor and patio dining);

nightclubs and all other licensed premises;

casinos, bingo halls and VLT lounges;

movie theatres;

fitness centres, gyms and indoor sporting and recreational facilities (excluding youth recreational sport); and

organized indoor group recreational classes and activities, as well as indoor recreational businesses.

In order to attend these businesses or events, Manitobans will have to show their vaccine card or QR code.

Children born after Dec. 31, 2009, who are not eligible for vaccination, can attend these events and businesses with a fully immunized adult.

GATHERING LIMIT OUTDOORS, FOOD COURT RULES, WEDDINGS

Roussin said there will be a grace period for certain areas which will see new restrictions put in place as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Included in the grace period are weddings and funerals which – if held in licensed facilities – will be required to ask for proof of vaccination. Outdoor weddings and funerals will be limited to 500 people.

Museums and galleries will be required to ask for proof of vaccination from indoor visitors. If they are being used as a private venue for another purpose, such as a wedding, the province said, 'Appropriate orders apply.'

As of Sept. 7, food courts will be subject to the same rules as restaurants and will need to require proof of vaccination if they choose to open dine-in options.

The province said for restaurants, licensed premises and food courts, those who are entering just to pick up takeout or delivery will not be required to show proof of vaccination. All other restrictions – including the ban on hookah and water pipes, sound level limits, and the closure of dance floors – have been removed.

Among these new orders, as of Sept. 7, the province is also limiting outdoor gatherings to 500 people, down from 1,500 people. This will include includes summer fairs and festivals, though the province said fairs and festivals may be able to operate above the limit with approval from public health.

There is no change to the indoor gathering limits.