Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations required to visit University of Waterloo campus
The University of Waterloo will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status for anyone planning to visit the campus starting in September.
Staff, students and visitors will all need to provide proof starting Sept. 7.
Earlier this month, university officials announced people would need to self-declare their vaccination status.
Instructions on submitting proof of vaccination will be available before the end of this week.
Anyone who isn't vaccinated yet must have two doses before Oct. 17, and must participate in rapid testing if they come to campus prior to that date.
Accommodations will be provided for medical reasons or grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code. Anyone not full vaccinated will need to provide a negative rapid antigen test no more than 72 hours before they come to campus.
We are strengthening our safety measures against COVID-19. Anyone coming to our campuses and locations must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
More details: https://t.co/mxtQxqlV5B pic.twitter.com/cQSivpCb3w
-
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirementsOntario’s top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements, potentially paving the way for larger crowds at some of the city’s professional sporting venues this fall.
-
Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouseThe London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: PoliceNova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia to tighten border to New Brunswick Wednesday morningAmid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia is set to re-establish border measures Wednesday.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.
-
Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation frameworkThe Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.