Proof of COVID-19 vaccines to be mandatory in Waterloo Region businesses

Non-essential businesses in Waterloo Region and across Ontario will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines later this month.

The vaccine certification program will come into effect on Sept. 22.

Proof of two vaccine doses will be required at casinos, bingo halls, concert venues, theatres, cinemas, sporting facilities and events, banquet halls, convention centres, and to eat at indoor food and drink establishments. Proof isn't required at retail shopping, salons, banks, places of worship, essential services, workplaces or patios and other outdoor spaces.

Premier Doug Ford unveiled the program at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We find ourselves facing a fourth wave of COVID-19 as we enter the fall months and people return indoors," he said. "We can't wait any longer, we must take immediate action."

He said a passport system will help protect hospitals and avoid lockdowns.

"We've landed on a vaccine certificate policy that is based on evidence and best advice," Ford said.

Enforcement will be led by bylaw officers.

"Ontarians will need to provide proof of being fully vaccinated in order to access a number of businesses and other settings," Health Minister Christine Elliott said at the press conference.

Elliott said COVID-19 and the Delta variant will remain a threat until higher vaccination rates are achieved.

"We know vaccines provide the best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant," she said.

"We need to be proactive to avoid reactive closings," Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said at the briefing. "Proof of vaccination is one such practice that is increasingly being adopted in other jurisdictions to help limit the spread of the virus."

Dr. Moore said the months ahead will be "challenging" as the fourth wave continues.

While the current passport system does not apply to outdoor businesses and only select, non-essential indoor settings, Dr. Moore hinted the list of businesses could be expanded as needed.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said she’s heard from local residents and businesses that this is something the community wants.

Plans for vaccine passports have already rolled out in British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba.

With files from CTV Toronto and CTV Kitchener's Heather Senoran