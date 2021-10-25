Proof of full vaccination now required to access many non-essential businesses, events in B.C.

Anyone wanting to dine in a restaurant, see a movie or visit many other non-essential businesses in B.C. must now show proof they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sunday, B.C.'s vaccine-card program moved to its second phase, requiring two shots against COVID-19, instead of just one. In other words, partial vaccination is no longer accepted to access discretionary businesses and attend events.

As before, employees working at those establishments don't need to show proof they've been vaccinated, unless their employer requires them to.

B.C.'s card system will be in place until at least Jan. 31, and health officials have already warned it may be extended, depending on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Proof that a person has had one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine is not required at businesses deemed essential, such as on transit or at grocery stores. A card also doesn't need to be shown when stopping at a restaurant just to pick up a takeout order.

With the enhanced requirements, B.C. is lifting some restrictions. As of Monday, capacity limits for venues hosting sporting events, indoor concerts, plays, movie screenings, weddings and funerals have now lifted, as long as no regional health orders are in place. That means capacity limits remain in Fraser East and parts of Northern and Interior Health regions.

Requirements that restaurant patrons remain seated at their table have also lifted. However, mask rules are still in place.

