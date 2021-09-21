Proof of vaccination for non-essential businesses now in effect, are Londoners ready?

As of Wednesday morning residents will need to show a proof of vaccination to access non-essential businesses in Ontario including nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and restaurants.

Owner of Winks Eatery, Adam Winkler, says he and his staff are ready.

“We’ve already had our staff meetings, done our research,” said Winkler. “We’re ready for tomorrow. As ready as we can be, but we’re not sure how the public will react when they come in.”

Winkler admits to having seen some backlash from patrons who are unhappy to learn that he will be complying with Ontario’s new protocols.

“Don’t shoot the messenger, we don’t have a choice,” he said.

He has had to hire on more hosting staff and ensure his security team and those at the business’ front doors are prepared to deal with the verification process before allowing people to enter the restaurant.

But not all of London is as ready as Winkler.

Student Mila Shull, was unaware that the official Ontario verification receipt was ready to be downloaded or printed.

“There does need to be a clearer standpoint on how you do implement those procedures,” she said.

In fact, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says they responded to 730 calls Monday alone, from residents and businesses on how to access records and manage the new mandate.

Residents will need to access the provincial website to retrieve their official Enhanced COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate.

Users are instructed to print or save their receipts as a PDF to a mobile device which can then be used as proof-of-vaccination along with a government issued piece of ID.