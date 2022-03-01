Proof of vaccination no longer required at Barrie rec centres

The City of Barrie removed proof of vaccination requirements for all recreational facilities on Tuesday as the province moves to lift further COVID-19 restrictions.

The city no longer requires pre-registration for drop-in programs, except for adult/senior hockey and virtual fitness classes.

All other drop-ins are first-come, first-serve.

RESTRICTIONS LIFTING

Premier Doug Ford said the vaccination certificate program was always meant to be temporary when it was implemented back in September.

Vaccine requirements remain in place for long-term care and health care settings.

The province left it up to each business and health unit to decide if they want to continue to seek proof of vaccination after March 1.

MASK MANDATES

On Monday, the premier noted mask mandates would stay in place for the time being but added the end to masking is on the horizon.

"We aren't far away, so let's all continue working together," Ford said. "What I'm hearing (is) over the next few weeks, maybe after March Break

Meanwhile, Education Minister Stephen Lecce isn't providing a timeline for when students might be able to ditch the mask, saying only that the government will keep classrooms as safe as possible.

Visitors are still required to wear a mask inside Barrie facilities, except when engaging in physical activity, eating or drinking.