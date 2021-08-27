Proof of vaccination or negative test to be required at some Regina concerts, venues

The Saskatchewan Cultural Exchange will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from concert goers as it reopens.

In an update posted to Facebook on Friday, the venue said it will require a printed copy or screenshot of a vaccination record from patrons or a negative COVID-19 test dated within 72 hours of the time the doors to the event open.

The move by The Exchange comes a day after City and Colour announced its upcoming tour will require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours, which includes a November show at the Conexus Arts Centre.

"The policy is being initiated by our clients, so we're enforcing them on their behalf," said Conexus Arts Centre CEO Neil Donnelly. "It'll be checked at the door by our staff as they arrive, just as you would for a normal security check or your ticket taking check, it's just one more step being added in that process."

Online pages for purchasing concert tickets at the Conexus Arts Centre will also make note of any COVID-19 related entry requirements for patrons.

"We obviously want these shows to happen and we want these shows to continue happening and we want people to feel safe while they're here, and the artists and the staff that travel with them," Donnelly said. "If this is what it takes to get shows and get our people back to work and our venue back operating, then that's what we're prepared to do."

Dr. Cory Neudorf, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, said that while these types of restrictions are not foolproof, they do offer a higher probability of safety.

"What you’re looking for is creating a situation where the vast majority of people have a really low risk of being an active case or be actively transmitting," Neudorf said.

To date, the Saskatchewan government has not implemented any province-wide entry requirements for concerts and other large events, instead leaving the choice up to venues and operators.