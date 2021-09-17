Proof of vaccination QR code causing concerns for aging Sask. population

As the province prepares to roll out proof of vaccination, some are concerned that the aging portion of Saskatchewan’s population may not be able to easily adapt to the QR code that is planned on being used.

On Thursday, the province announced proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required at non-essential establishments such as restaurants, casinos, movie theatres and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events beginning Oct. 1.

Margaret Koshinski, who has lived in Saskatoon for more than 35 years, said she is behind the idea of a proof of vaccination system.

“We accept a driver’s licence, proof that we know how to drive. What’s the difference? Vaccines are more important to our health probably than a drivers licence,” Koshinski told CTV News.

“We can infect more people if we’re not vaccinated than you can kill with not having a valid drivers licence.”

Koshinski said although she supports the idea, she feels that using a phone and the QR code is something she won’t be able to do.

“I’m so old, I’m one of the few people who doesn’t have a cell phone and I’m not computer sophisticated, so I probably just want a piece of paper I can get and keep in my purse,” Koshinski told CTV.

“For people that have cell phones and that, it is probably a good thing. The government seems to forget about the small segment of the population that isn’t technologically sophisticated.”

According to the SHA website, you can request a print-out of your immunization record for a $20 fee.

Koshinski said as long as she can have a way to carry her proof of vaccination with her she will be happy, and she encourages those who have not yet had the jab to go and do so.

“I hope people go and get vaccinated because that is the best control that we have,” Koshinski said.

Linda Anderson, communications and ageism awareness staff person at the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism said those wanting to get out and about should be getting their proof of vaccination certificate.

“I’ve been following this closely. I think it’s very important that we have some sort of vaccine identification,” Anderson said.

“Naturally, older adults are wanting to be able to, those of us who are fully vaccinated, want to have our lives be as active as possible, so I think this will help.”

Anderson echoes the words of Koshinski, that there are some in the province who won’t be able to use something like a QR code on their phone.

“There’s always a problem if it’s only going to be something that you have to be computer savvy, have computer abilities, or using a phone, computer or tablet,” Anderson told CTV News.

“Many older adults are quite able to use the technical equipment and do this, however, not all of us are, and we have to think about that”

Anderson said everything should work out fine as long as the province provides another options for those who won’t or can’t use the QR code.

“It cant only be QR code on your phone, they must have another alternative,” Anderson said.